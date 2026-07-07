Warriors' latest signing faces instant pressure after controversial decision

The Golden State Warriors' latest signing came last week when they decided to bring back De'Anthony Melton on a two-year, $11 million contract, but the veteran guard now faces instant pressure entering next season after further details of his return.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Monday, the Warriors prioritized Melton over Anfernee Simons in a controversial move given the needs of a roster that needs an infusion of offense to support Stephen Curry.

De'Anthony Melton faces instant pressure after Warriors free agency decision

Slater reports that Golden State chose Melton because of their belief in his fit next to Curry in the backcourt, though that remains more theory-based than reality considering the pair's respective injury concerns over the past two seasons.

"They opted to retain Melton instead of putting more behind a pursuit of Simons, team sources said, because of a belief that Melton better fits the backcourt needs of the healthiest version of their current roster. He's not as explosive a scorer but is a more versatile and effective perimeter defender and pairs well with Stephen Curry," Slater wrote.

Melton's first stint with the Warriors in 2024 was cut short by a torn ACL after only two games as a starter next to Curry, and the 2x MVP suffered his own knee injury last season shortly after Melton's return. As a result, the duo have only played in 31 games together, though that's bound to increase after this free agency decision.

While Melton might be the better and more complimentary piece to the final Golden State roster puzzle, the fact is that there'll be major holes if the front office can't land LeBron James and if they retain Jimmy Butler throughout his long-term recovery.

Many fans were clamoring for Warriors to acquire Anfernee Simons

With Butler's injury sinking an even bigger burden on the 38-year-old Curry, many fans are already asking whether the Warriors should have taken a more offensive-minded approach in signing Simons who got a very similar deal to Melton, having agreed to a two-year, $12.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Melton averaged a career-high 12.3 points per game with Golden State after his return from injury, but shot only 40.7% from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range. Simons, in contrast, has averaged 18.8 points over the past five seasons on 38.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

Fans are quickly going to be comparing the performances of Melton and Simons early next season, putting increased expectations on the former to ensure he justifies the Warriors' decision to bring him back.