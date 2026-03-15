Warriors latest signing is hardly surprising given past history

The Golden State Warriors made an unforeseen signing on Saturday in the wake of their growing injury crisis, adding center Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract out of the G League.

But perhaps the Yurtseven signing shouldn't be too surprising given his past history against the Warriors, something that may have left him on the radar of the franchise and led to this very moment.

Omer Yurtseven has had some of his best games against the Warriors

Yurtseven joins Golden State with 113 games of NBA experience over three years with the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.8 minutes on 53.5% shooting from the floor.

But while those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, Yurtseven has had a couple of performances specifically against the Warriors that really have stood out, and potentially played a role in this signing.

The 6'11" big man has had the two biggest rebounding games of his career against Golden State, though both came in close losses. Just over four years ago, in a game on March 1, 2022, Yurtseven had five points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a game for the Heat at Chase Center.

Just over two years later in April 2024, Yurtseven had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Jazz against the Warriors, proving one of his 10 career double-doubles to this point.

You just don't know if those type of performances can stick in the memory bank of rival teams, with Yurtseven now getting another NBA opportunity thanks to Golden State's decimated frontcourt following Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Veteran forward Draymond Green was ruled out just before the game with a back injury, while the Warriors then lost Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (ankle) during the first-half. Horford and Green are both out of Sunday's game against the New York Knicks, and so too is Kristaps Porzingis who's resting on the first night of a back-to-back. Golden State have listed Post as questionable in a game they will be with without at least eight main roster players.

Omer Yurtseven joins Warriors with stunning G League form

After a couple of years playing in Greece, Yurtseven recently returned to the G League and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers where he's put up big numbers. In his three appearances, the Turkish center averaged 23 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, shooting 56.9% from the floor.

Yurtseven posted a mammoth 36 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, with the Warriors now hoping he can bring that form to them given their desperate need for reinforcements.