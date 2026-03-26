Warriors latest signing indicates bad news for injured center duo

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they've signed center Omer Yurtseven to a second 10-day contract, with the move saying very little about the status of injured duo Al Horford and Quinten Post over the remainder of the season.

Yurtseven played 56 minutes over five games with the Warriors across his first 10-day contract, and will now be available for the team's next five games starting with Wednesday's home matchup against the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

Omer Yurtseven signing indicates bad news on Al Horford and Quinten Post

Retaining Yurtseven on a second 10-day contract suggests Golden State aren't overly confident of Al Horford and/or Quinten Post returning in the next five games, with both players facing injury concerns in recent weeks.

Horford missed the entire six-game road-trip after suffering a mild calf strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 13, while Wednesday's game will be the fourth Post has missed in the past six games as he deals with a foot injury.

The Warriors have signed center Ömer Yurtseven to a second 10-day contract. Yurtseven originally signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on March 16 and has appeared in five games with Golden State, averaging 3.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/thE3jV8siW — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 25, 2026

The status of Post and Horford will be fascinating over the remainder of the season, particularly as it pertains to the offseason and their futures with the franchise. If Horford has any consideration of retiring after 19 years in the league, surely he'll be aiming for a return to ensure his last career game wasn't a random, injury-impacted game against the Timberwolves.

Conversely, if Horford already has his sights set on extending his career into a 20th season, then you can understand him potentially holding out from a late-season return. Golden State too may want to take that approach if they get a sense that the veteran center will pick up his $6 million player option for next season.

Post, meanwhile, should desperately want to return to the floor given he's playing for a new contract, with the second-year big man set to become a restricted free agent during the offseason.

Warriors feel they need center reinforcements

With Horford, Post, Kristaps Porzingis and the small-ball option of Draymond Green, the Warriors should usually be well stocked for center options. The Yurtseven signing is an indication that they aren't confident of Horford and Post's status, let alone the ongoing concerns that always surround Porzingis.

Yurtseven averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his first five games, with his best performance coming during Friday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks where he had eight points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.