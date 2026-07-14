Warriors' latest signing looks smarter after new contract detail revealed

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Golden State Warriors front office continue to prioritize flexiblity in the contracts they hand out, with that extending to their most recent signing of Charles Bassey last week.

Bassey signed a one-year, $2.85 million deal with the Warriors following Quinten Post's departure to the Memphis Grizzlies last Tuesday, having impressed during his brief stint with the franchise where he played five games to end last season.

However, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto revealed on Monday, only $1.4 million of Bassey's new contract is guaranteed, leaving Golden State with greater flexibility to waive the 25-year-old if they need to open up a roster spot down the track.

Charles Bassey signing looks smarter after contract detail revealed

This is a smart move from the Warriors because while they still have multiple roster spots still open, Bassey could wind up being the 15th player who's most vulnerable to another move later in the summer or during next season.

What if a notable player is suddenly bought out and Golden State want to explore acquiring that player while having a full 15-man roster? Well now they could waive Bassey while taking just a $1.4 million cap hit, rather than the full $2.45 million hit if this was a fully guaranteed deal.

The Golden State Warriors signed Charles Bassey to a one-year, $2.85 million deal, which is partially guaranteed for $1.4 million, league sources told @hoopshype. Bassey helps fill the void of Quinten Post, who recently signed with the Grizzlies. ESPN first reported an agreement. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 13, 2026

This is not to say the Warriors are planning on making such a move, especially given Bassey could have an important role on next season's team considering the injury and health concerns surrounding veteran big men Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

However, things can change incredibly quickly in the NBA and opportunities can arise out of nowhere, with Golden State now giving themselves increased flexibility to take advantage of an unforeseen situation.

Warriors have prioritized flexibility with recent contracts

Bassey's new deal is not the first time the Warriors have prioritized flexibility in contracts over recent weeks, especially when it comes to their center rotation after bringing back Porzingis on a two-year, $40 million extension.

Not only is just $3 million of Porzingis' deal guaranteed for the second season, but the fact it was an extension rather than a new free agency contract allows Golden State to trade the former All-Star at any point moving foward, rather than having to wait until December 15.

The Warriors have made sure to retain optionality in recent years whether through team-friendly deals or keeping their future draft assets, but at the same time fans have become frustrated that they've struggled to turn that into win-now moves that prioritize Stephen Curry.