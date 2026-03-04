There weren't too many positives from another disappointing loss for the Golden State Warriors against the L.A. Clippers on Monday night, but the performance of Nate Williams was certainly a promising sign they could take with them going forward.

Williams saw extended minutes for the first time in a Warrior uniform thanks to the franchise's growing injury crisis, including to veteran guard Gary Payton II whose time in the Bay may come to an end if his younger teammate can continue to impress over the remainder of the season.

Nate Williams may shut the door on the Warriors career of Gary Payton II

After playing just under 15 minutes in the second-half of Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Williams got first-half minutes in a role Payton would usually play, only for the 33-year-old to be sidelined by an ankle injury.

Williams certainly made the most of his nearly 22 minutes, particularly offensively where he finished as Golden State's second-leading scorer, recording 18 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Williams was signed by the Warriors last month with the reputation of being a 3-and-D wing, but he also flashed a strong ability to move and cut without the ball on Monday night, leading to multiple trips to the free-throw line where he went 5-of-6.

That cutting and smart movement is what's allowed Payton to be a consistently viable member of the Golden State rotation in recent years, making up for his inconsistent -- and often disrespected -- jump-shooting ability.

Williams looks like a player who could be a viable alternative to Payton, particularly given the latter is no longer the elite perimeter defender he once was. They could both play a similar role in Steve Kerr's rotation, but Williams has the added benefit of extra size, along with being a 3-point shooting threat in a way Payton never has been.

Gary Payton II might be in his final season with the Warriors

Williams is on a two-way contract with the Warriors, but as a fourth-year player will have to be on the main roster if he's to have a spot in the NBA next season and going forward. Perhaps there's a potential of that being the case if he can deliver more strong performances over the remainder of the season.

Payton, meanwhile, could be in his final season with Golden State, and especially if Williams looks like a better alternative. The 2022 championship winner was already one of the Warriors' last signings on the roster this season, and has had another up-and-down campaign where his role has fluctuated significantly.

Payton has been a beloved player at the Warriors for years, but his time may be coming to a close and his career in the Bay could be firmly shut if Williams can make more statements like he delivered against the Clippers.