Warriors latest signing might quickly make Quinten Post expendable

It's very rare for a player signed in early April to then have an impact on roster construction for the following season, but that's just what Charles Bassey might do when it comes to Quinten Post's future with the Golden State Warriors.

Bassey made an immediate impression just hours after signing a 10-day contract with the Warriors on Sunday, and the 25-year-old may still get further opportunity that could make Post an expendable piece for the front office heading into the offseason.

Charles Bassey could make Quinten Post expendable in free agency

Bassey's athleticism and interior threat was on full display with an emphatic dunk as part of five points in his first three-minute stint, while also blocking Alperun Sengun twice during his four-minute stretch in the fourth-quarter after veteran center Kristaps Porzingis fouled out.

Bassey offers an alternative option for Steve Kerr and Golden State when it comes to their center rotation, combining athleticism with 6'11" size to be a capable threat in the pick-and-roll, as a rim runner, on the glass, and as an interior defender.

The three primary options of Porzingis, Al Horford and Post have size, yet largely live on the perimeter offensively which helps complement the lack of spacing the Warriors have with the likes of Draymond Green and Gary Payton II.

But you could argue that heading into next season, Golden State should still enter with a more traditional big man -- someone capable of capitalizing on Stephen Curry's gravity with strong finishing around the rim.

Perhaps the Warriors could have all four of Porzingis, Horford, Post and Bassey on the roster next season, ensuring they have some insurance for the two veterans while potentially playing more double-big lineups when they're all available.

If Golden State only want three of those players though, and they manage to re-sign Porzingis and have Horford pick up his player option, then perhaps they'd prefer to go down the path of the more traditional big man with someone like Bassey, as opposed to another stretch center in Post who will be a restricted free agent.

Quinten Post's late season injury has come at the wrong time

The Warriors likely wouldn't have signed Bassey or previously Omer Yurtseven if not for recent injuries to Horford and Post, not to mention the ongoing health and injury concerns that come with Porzingis.

The Dutchman has only played in six of the past 16 games, giving an opportunity for Yurtseven and now Bassey to press their case for a role next season. Bassey has an NBA level skillset, it's just whether he gets enough minutes to prove it down the stretch.

Post has had an underwhelming second year after a bright rookie season, with this injury now coming at the absolute worst time considering he's looking for a new deal in the coming months.