Warriors' latest signing makes Trayce Jackson-Davis trade look even smarter

Trayce Jackson-Davis' move to the Toronto Raptors at February's mid-season deadline is hardly going to go down in the history books as a major trade, but it continues to look smarter after the Golden State Warriors' latest signing last week.

Jackson-Davis' exit for what eventuated as the 54th overall pick opened up a pathway to the Warriors adding Charles Bassey on a 10-day contract at the end of the season, with the young big man impressing enough in his short period to earn a more solidified deal entering next season.

Charles Bassey signing makes Trayce Jackson-Davis trade look smarter

Bassey's five games in which he recorded a pair of double-doubles has pushed Golden State into bringing him back on a one-year contract, with the franchise solidifying their center rotation after losing Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies less than 48 hours before the signing.

It's easy to forget though that it may never have happened without the Jackson-Davis trade, with the Warriors opening up a roster spot and a role that would have otherwise gone to the 26-year-old at the end of his third season.

While Jackson-Davis has had the fourth and final year of his contract guaranteed by the Toronto Raptors, it's not as if he made much of a statement to make Golden State regret their move at the deadline.

Jackson-Davis averaged just five minutes in 17 appearances for the Raptors to end the regular season, and now faces an uphill battle to be part of the main rotation entering what will be a pivotal season for the 6'9" big man.

Charles Bassey is a younger, better option than Trayce Jackson-Davis

Despite Jackson-Davis' strong early impression where he made 53 starts across his first two years, the reality is now that Bassey might just be a better backup center option considering he's younger, bigger and arguably more skilled.

That's not to say Bassey will go onto have a long career with Golden State or in the league as he enters his sixth season, but he does have the physical tools and skillset combined with potential opportunity given the age and injury concerns surrounding veteran duo Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Not to mention the Warriors drafted Lejae Jones with the 54th pick as a result of the Jackson-Davis trade. The 22-year-old did struggle at the California Classic, but has impressed in two games in Las Vegas where he's averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on 63.6% shooting from the floor in less than 15 minutes per game.