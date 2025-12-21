Warriors latest trade rumors forecasts not one but two huge moves

Trade rumors continue to ramp up surrounding the Golden State Warriors, with NBA insider Chris Haynes most recently linking the franchise to a trio of athletic bigs in Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III.

Golden State's interest in those three players is understandable given their lack of size and athleticism, but it only makes sense if it coincides with another major move that provides them with more offensive scoring and shot-creation.

Latest trade rumors forecasts two major Warriors moves

Claxton, Gafford and Williams are all solid players who would add to the center rotation, particularly the former who is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 blocks with the Brooklyn Nets this season.

However, the addition of any of those three players won't be enough to catapult the Warriors into championship contention. Therefore it must be asked whether it's even worth giving up assets to acquire this calibre of player if it's not going to come alongside another move?

Golden State have enough moveable salary and future draft capital to pull off such a double play. Perhaps it won't be a max contract player like Giannis Antetokounmpo and one of these centers, but it could possibly be Trey Murphy III as someone making under $30 million.

Barring a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade, that might be the ideal outcome for the Warriors. Murphy would provide them the size, athleticism and scoring from the wing, while Claxton or Gafford would bring a different dimension of rim protection and finishing Golden State have scarcely had.

The question might become whether the Warriors are willing to give up Draymond Green in that scenario, with the future of the franchise legend rising slightly given his underwhelming recent form, not to mention getting ejected in the first-half of Saturday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

With Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, Golden State already have over $30 million in obvious salary to use on the trade market. Add in the likes of Moses Moody, Al Horford and Brandin Podziemski, and the Warriors have optionality if they're willing to include the neccessary draft capital to rebuilding teams like the Pelicans and/or Nets etc.

As constructed Golden State are a seismic move away from even contemplating a world in which they can compete with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets. Grabbing a mid-tier center isn't the solution, but it could be the first of a couple of moves that alters the Warriors' fortunes moving forward.