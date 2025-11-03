Warriors are learning harsh Brandin Podziemski lesson no one wants to accept

Brandin Podziemski's offense has started to come round for the Golden State Warriors in recent games, highlighted by a 23-point, six-rebound, four-assist outburst against the Memphis Grizzlies last Monday.

However, his defense is a different story as the Warriors learn a harsh lesson on Podziemski's limitations on that end of the floor. While these limitations persist, the Warriors might have to accept that the young guard isn't exactly the perfect starting backcourt teammate for Stephen Curry.

Brandin Podziemski's defense is becoming a concern for the Warriors

Podziemski had a highlight chase-down block on former teammate Chris Paul last Tuesday, while his ability to draw charges has always been a notable aspect of his game dating back to his impressive rookie year.

However, beyond that Podziemski is far from a defensive stopper. That's fine so long as the Warriors have others who can cover for him to some degree, but the team's point-of-attack defense is growing in concern after huge performances from Ryan Rollins and Quenton Jackson on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

From an individual perspective, Podziemski is currently allowing 63.6% on 2-point attempts so far this season. That would suggest that once opponents attack him on the perimeter rather than settle for long-range jump-shots, he's perilous to stop them. For context, Podziemski himself is shooting 55.9% on 2-point attempts so far this season.

At 6'4", Podziemski isn't small for a guard necessarily, but nor is he big either. The defensive concerns means he's not an absolute ideal starter next to Curry, particularly in comparison to someone like Klay Thompson who at 6'7" was an All-NBA level defender and a dream partner for the 2x MVP for so many years before a pair of devastating leg injuries.

It's one of the reasons why many Warrior fans are pushing for Moses Moody to play more alongside Curry in the backcourt. Moody has more size and length that allows him to be far more of a disruptor on the defensive end, which is one of the reasons why he was primed to be a starter before suffering a calf injury during preseason.

Instead of flipping between Podziemski and Quinten Post as the fifth-starter depending on matchups, should Golden State actually be choosing between Moody and Post? Podziemski could still play significantly off the bench, particularly in second units with Jimmy Butler given the two share an impressive +9.3 net rating in 172 minutes together so far this season.

However Kerr and the Warriors choose to address it, their ability to contain opposing guards is a rising problem that Podziemski seemingly adds to rather than proving any sort of solution.