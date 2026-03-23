Warriors are learning a major Brandin Podziemski lesson at just the right time

Brandin Podziemski has been a winning basketball player for the majority of his three years at the Golden State Warriors, but that hasn't extended to the past 20 games where he's been asked to step up into a bigger role without veteran stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors are learning that Podziemski isn't quite developing into the star he and the franchise once envisioned, but it's a lesson that's come just at the right time given the young guard is extension-eligible this offseason.

Brandin Podziemski hasn't developed into a young star for the Warriors

In the 21 games since Curry went out of the lineup in late January, Podziemski has shown flashes in his greater role, including dropping at least 25 points in three separate games. However, the offensive production simply hasn't been as consistent as what a budding star would suggest, having shot only 42.1% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range.

Speaking prior to Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks where Podziemski had just five points and three turnovers on 2-of-6 shooting, head coach Steve Kerr essentially admitted that the 23-year-old is far more suited to a more supplementary role.

"If he's playing more of a secondary ball-handler role, he's really good. He does a lot of things that others players don't do. He's got a knack. When he tries to be to on-ball, you see him get into some trouble. You see the warts and this is all part of being a young player," Kerr said.

Detailed answer from Steve Kerr on Brandin Podziemski and the balance between what he does as a secondary role player and what he wants to be as a primary on-ball player pic.twitter.com/PG9PNwqCBo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2026

There's absolutely nothing wrong with being a winning, high-level role player. Podziemski is likely headed for an over decade-long career where he'll make tens of millions of dollars if that's what he ultimately embraces.

However, it's the casting of him as a budding star -- thanks to his own words and the actions of the franchise -- that can often rub fans the wrong way and has some disappointed with where he's at toward the end of his third season.

Warriors are learning Brandin Podziemski lesson just in time

While Podziemski labelled this period without Curry as a "blessing in disguise", it could also prove to be the case for the franchise as they head into the offseason where the former 19th overall pick is extension eligible off his rookie contract.

This stretch has allowed the front office to evaluate that Podziemski isn't necessarily a future star, and that paying $20+ million annually on the idea of his potential would be nothing short of an unwise move.

Perhaps Podziemski could still see an extension around $15 million per year, but it remains to be seen whether he and his camp would be accepting of that, or whether they're willing to take the risk on restricted free agency in 2027.