Warriors hopes of signing LeBron James just took a positive turn

The Golden State Warriors should still be considered significant outsiders to lure LeBron James away from the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, but things did take a positive turn on Saturday for multiple reasons.

Steve Kerr's return on a new two-year contract signals the Warriors are still hoping to pull off a big move like signing James this offseason, while the Lakers moved to the brink of playoff elimination with a 131-108 Game 3 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors hopes of signing LeBron James took a positive turn on Saturday

While Kerr may be far from the biggest factor as to why James may consider joining the Warriors this summer, his departure and the arrival of an untried, inexperienced coach could have put a dent in the franchise's appeal to veteran stars.

Kerr and James have a relationship from their time together winning Gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and as Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard outlined in the aftermath of the 60-year-old's re-signing, he remains the best coach to steer a veteran team back towards contention.

The Warriors aren’t doing a reset. They believe they can land another big-time player like Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James this offseason, which means Kerr is by far the best coach for the next few seasons," Kawakami wrote.

Would Kerr have returned on a multi-year deal if he didn't have some belief that the front office could sign James in free agency, or make a big trade that dramatically shifts their hopes for next season? That's one of the key questions on everyone's lips in the wake of the official completion of his return.

LeBron James' future is about to enter further into the spotlight

James' future is set to gain even more attention in the coming days, assuming the reigning champion Thunder close out the Lakers and advance to the Western Conference Finals after taking a 3-0 lead on Saturday.

The Lakers were excellent in eliminating the Houston Rockets in the first-round, but a series sweep at the hands of the Thunder -- even without superstar guard Luka Doncic -- would be a sour way to end their season.

James had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Game 3, but shot just 7-of-19 from the floor and was a -25 in nearly 37 minutes. The 41-year-old is averaging over 38 minutes during these playoffs, posting 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists on over 46% shooting from the field.

The big question on James' future isn't just about whether he'll be willing to leave the Lakers, but if he's open to taking a significant pay cut to join a team like the Warriors or another veteran team hoping to contend next season.