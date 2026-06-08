The Golden State Warriors may well be able to land LeBron James in free agency this offseason, but as the Los Angeles Lakers have learned in recent years, having the superstar forward is no longer an instant path to championship contention.

There was a long time where James in himself was a one-way ticket to a deep playoff run. The Cleveland Cavaliers won at least one playoff series in five-straight years between 2006 and 2010, including a trip to the Finals and two additional visits to the Conference Finals. His teams (Miami Heat and the Cavaliers) then made eight straight Finals appearances from 2011 to 2018, and after a year off in 2019, the Lakers won the championship in 2020.

LeBron James is no longer a guaranteed path to contention

Since 2020 though, the Lakers have won just three playoff series in the past six seasons. Los Angeles have understood that the James timeline is no longer one that's worth sacrificing the future for, which is partly why they're now building around Luka Doncic instead after acquiring the Slovenian superstar in a package centered around Anthony Davis last year.

It's that new Doncic timeline that may be enough to convince James to actually leave the Lakers and join fellow veterans at the Warriors in free agency, with rumors surging of the franchise's interest in the 4x MVP over the past week.

Much of the discussion has centered on what Golden State could really achieve though, even with the two greatest players of the past 15 years in James and Stephen Curry. In a similar manner to the Lakers in recent seasons, the Warriors could be a playoff team but far from a legitimate title contender.

"Do they win a championship? No," former NBA veteran Chandler Parsons said on Fanduel TV's Run It Back recently. "What do they do? What's the ceiling if they do this? Now, it would be awesome. It would be incredible to see Steph, Draymond, and LeBron James wear a jersey in that arena. For Steve Kerr, I think it would be a cool story. I don't think it moves the needle for the Warriors to be a championship contender, though, at all."

Chandler Parsons on LeBron joining Steph Curry in Golden State:



"It'd be a cool story. I don't think it makes the Warriors a championship contender, though, at all."



Boogie Cousins & Lou Williams agree 🗣️@MichelleDBeadle | @boogiecousins | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/YwBLarNlk3 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 5, 2026

Warriors would need multiple other moves to become a contender

Whether it's trading Jimmy Butler for a different star, hitting on the 11th overall pick who quickly becomes a future star, and/or nailing every other move in free agency, the Warriors will likely require multiple other moves, in addition to James, to even have a puncher's chance of competing in the Western Conference.

That's just the reality of the fact that, despite still being elite, arguably All-NBA caliber players at their best, James and Curry are at the point of their careers where leading winning at an elite level over an entire season is a tough task.

The Warriors will, at the very least, be incredibly relevant with James and Curry, and should be a playoff team if it comes to fruition and they remain relatively healthy during the regular season.