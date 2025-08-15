Warriors' Lebron James pipe-dream somehow keeps getting more real

Throughout superstar Stephen Curry's career, the Golden State Warriors have attempted to surround him with as much talent as necessary to compete, or even dominate, their opponents.

Now, as the organization closes in on what could possibly be the end of Curry's career, rumors swirling around a long-time rival, Lebron James, could make it a real possibility that he joins the team as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Such a union of two of the iconic players of our generation would not only be a massive publicity move, it would also grant the two veterans one final shot at winning a title: something that James and Curry clearly long for.

Lebron James wants to compete past 2026, and the Warriors could give him a shot

As ESPN Analyst Bobby Marks purveyed the most significant free agents next offseason in his recent piece, it was obvious that James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, should be at the top of the list.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' blockbuster acquisition of Luka Doncic, James' camp has expressed a dissatisfaction with the way in which the organization has began putting all of their chips on Doncic. While rumors swirled that a potential trade could be in order, it is more likely that James, if he decides to play a 24th season, will wait and find a new team in free agency.

The Lakers, simultaneously, seem as though they will be wanting to move on from James after this season.

According to Marks, while there are many uncertainties surrounding James' situation, "The only guarantee is James will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and if he does play an unprecedented 24th season, it will likely be with a team that can win a championship."

Naturally, if James were to push his body for another season, there would need to be some potential of a reward at the end of it. While it remains a serious rumor that he could return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where it all began for James, his long-time friendship and respect for Curry could entice him to give it one last shot.

He would be able to stay on the West Coast, and Golden State would likely shell out as much money as possible in order to give James a farewell tour with a home base in The Bay Area.

While much of James' future remains shrouded in hazy uncertainties and speculation, he will almost certainly be available next offseason, and the Warriors should be considered among the top contenders for his services.