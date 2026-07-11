Warriors’ LeBron James wait costs them another notable free agent

Another notable free agent is now off the market for the Golden State Warriors amid their wait on a decision from LeBron James, with veteran sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. re-signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $64 million contract.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday, Trent has signed a new deal to remain with the Bucks despite sign-and-trade discussions with interested rival teams over the past week.

LeBron James wait costs Warriors another potential free agency target

While it's not known whether Golden State were one of these teams pursuing a sign-and-trade, Warriors insider Tim Kawakami did speculate Trent as a possible option for the front office albeit on a smaller contract.

The value of Trent's new deal feels like an overpay based on last season's production, with the 6'5" wing averaging 8.1 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.2 assists on just 38.7% shooting from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.

Free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hZMDvuA816 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 11, 2026

The 27-year-old's new contract would have likely been out of Golden State's price range anyway, but the franchise may still look to open up access to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception if James indicates his desire to head to the Bay Area.

Nevertheless, Trent was one of the best remaining free agents on the market after developing into an elite shooter, having averaged 13.0 points on 38.7% 3-point shooting over an eight-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

Once again it's a case of the Warriors being comfortable seeing Trent remain at the Bucks if they wind up signing James, but there's no doubt the wait on the 4x MVP is costing the franchise stronger pursuits at alternative, though far more underwhelming free agency targets.

Warriors still yet to sign an outside player in free agency

The James wait has meant Golden State have been restricted to reuniting with some of their own free agents, while they're yet to sign a rival player in another case of needing to be patient after Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency last year.

The Warriors signed veteran centers Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis to new deals before free agency, and have brought back De'Anthony Melton and Charles Bassey since the period opened nearly two weeks ago.

With Melton returning and LJ Cryer producing strong performances in summer league, it will be interesting to see how much more guard depth the Warriors look to add. The possibilities of that have diminished now with Trent's return to the Bucks, adding even more weight to an already huge James decision.