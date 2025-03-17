Warriors legend Klay Thompson fails to come to Mavs realization others already have

After making the monumental decision to leave the Golden State Warriors during the offseason, it's hard to envisage Klay Thompson's first year with the Dallas Mavericks going much worse.

Following some positive early signs leading up to Christmas, the Mavericks have fallen into one of the most bleak situations a franchise has found themselves in throughout NBA history. Dallas inflicted their own self-inflicted wound by shockingly trading their franchise cornerstone in Luka Doncic, and shortly after felt the wrath of the NBA Gods when Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

That's not to mention the raft of other injuries the Mavericks have faced, including to their newest star in Anthony Davis and other notable big men Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. It's now left Thompson almost alone on a team that's lost 10 of their past 12 games, with 21 points from the veteran sharpshooter not enough in a loss to the equally dire Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Klay Thompson still has an optimistic view on the Mavericks

Not only has this year already been flushed down the toilet for the Mavericks, but Irving's long-term injury means they'll start on the back-foot next season as well. For a team who traded Doncic to try and increase their short-term chances, this is a horrible predicament to be in.

Thompson has retained a positive outlook on his team though, telling reporters recently that "I still believe in this franchise" while also referring to the fact he has another two years left on his contract. Whether the 5x All-Star truly believes this is unknown, but if he does believe what he's saying then he needs a reality check on what even Mavericks fans are thinking.

Will Miller of The Smoking Cuban recently wrote about how Dallas was disrespecting Thompson given their current reality in comparison to the dream he was sold in free agency last year.

"(GM Nico) Harrison and the Mavericks have put Thompson in an extremely unfair position," Miller wrote. "The Mavericks are clearly wasting his talent considering that Thompson is only getting older with each passing season."

If fans think the franchise has done wrong by Thompson, then hopefully someone in his corner makes him realize this if he hasn't already. Perhaps then the Warrior legend could put some pressure on the front office, including questioning his own future with the franchise.

The current downfall of the Mavericks must only be harder for Thompson given the Warriors are surging into a playoff spot, having won 14 of their last 16 games since trading for Jimmy Butler. Not only that, but Thompson rejected a free agency offer from the Los Angeles Lakers who now have Doncic and also appear like a strong contender in the Western Conference.