Warriors likely to part ways with athletic forward (and it's not Jonathan Kuminga)

Braxton Key was a member of the Golden State Warriors for just over two months this season, but it may be all he gets as the franchise look to adjust and upgrade the latter end of the roster this summer.

Having completed four years in the NBA, Key is no longer eligible for a two-way contract next season. That means he'd need a full contract to be on the roster, something that appears unlikely with the optionality of trades and free agency to come this offseason.

The Warriors are likely to part ways with Braxton Key

Having started the season in the G League with the San Diego Clippers, Key put up some big numbers that clearly drew the attention of the Warriors. After elevating Quinten Post and Pat Spencer to standard contracts in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, Golden State utilized one of their two-way spots on Key who made an instant impact with Santa Cruz.

In 11 games (10 starts) with the Warriors in the G League, Key stuffed the box score by averaging 22.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.4 assists and nearly a block per game. Despite shooting just 20% from 3-point range to start the season with the Clippers, the 28-year-old lifted that to 45.2% on nearly three attempts per game with Santa Cruz while shooting over 55% from the floor overall.

Key was rewarded for his G League season with the Defensive Player of the Year award, before joining Golden State once Santa Cruz were eliminated from the playoffs. It was too late for him to earn any significant opportunity though, playing just 11 minutes over three games to end the regular season.

Key was given the opportunity to be part of the playoff run, having earned a standard contract on the final day of the regular season. The blowout nature of Game 5 allowed him to play all 12 fourth-quarter minutes, but seven rebounds were soured by missing all seven of his field-goal attempts as the Warriors attempted an unlikely comeback.

The 6'8" forward ended up playing 23 minutes in five playoff games, totalling two points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Key's next spot isn't overly clear, with his position at Golden State appearing in some jeopardy heading into the offseason.

The athleticism, defense and huge G League numbers suggests Key wouldn't be the worst option to bring back, but the emphasis on floor spacing and overall offense means the Warriors will likely target an alternative option.

Perhaps Key can appear for Golden State in Summer League and be part of the training camp roster, then return to Santa Cruz if he's not part of the main roster entering the regular season opener.