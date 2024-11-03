Warriors linked to disgruntled superstar in latest insider report
The Golden State Warriors have made an impressive opening with a 5-1 record to start the season, but that won't dissipate potential trade speculation after previous activity in the summer.
Yet if you thought the idea of trying to land both Paul George and Lauri Markkanen was a blockbuster ambition during the offseason, things could reach a whole new level when it comes to the latest star linked to the Warriors.
The Warriors have been linked to a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
As the Milwaukee Bucks early season form goes from bad to worse, conjecture on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to grow. Following a significant report from Bill Reiter of CBS Sports earlier in the week, long-time NBA Insider Marc Stein has offered his latest on the Antetokounmpo situation in a report on Sunday.
Within it a direct discussion on Golden State's previous interest in Antetokounmpo, and the potential of them being firmly in place to make a run at the 2x MVP if he becomes available.
"Golden State and Miami were well-known to be in a serious state of readiness/anticipation to try to pursue Antetokounmpo before he signed his first extension in December 2020," Stein wrote. "Rest assured that their respective interest has not dimmed."
Stein spoke of four teams that could potentially be primed to pursue an Antetokounmpo trade, with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets also placed alongside the Warriors and Heat. Miami and Brooklyn were also mentioned as possible preferred destinations for the 29-year-old in Reiter's report.
A one-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers relegated the Bucks to a 1-5 record to start the season, that despite Antetokounmpo averaging 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 63.3% shooting from the floor. The situation could quickly escalate if Milwaukee's season continues to free fall, with one rival executive even telling Reiter that a move before the February 6 trade deadline wouldn't be a surprise.
The idea of pairing one of the greatest interior forces in NBA history with the greatest outside shooter of all-time is a tantalizing one for many Golden State fans. Antetokounmpo was viewed as the 'dream' trade target for the Warriors in a report from The Athletic in February, and the franchise's inability to acquire either George or Markkanen leaves them still in position to pursue a different blockbuster move.
Trading for Antetokounmpo would be akin to landing Kevin Durant in the free agency of 2016, albeit it would require mortgaging a lot in the way of players and future assets. If the Warriors want to give Stephen Curry the best shot at a fifth NBA championship, this might be the emerging pathway to making it happen.