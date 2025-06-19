The Golden State Warriors spent weeks pursuing a trade with the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen last offseason, but were ultimately unable to land the 2023 All-Star who renegotiated and extended his contract in Salt Lake City.

Yet it seems they weren't the only trade conversations between the Warriors and Jazz in the last 12 months, with a recent report linking another forward with a move to the Bay prior to February's mid-season deadline.

The Warriors reportedly had interest in Jazz big man John Collins

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest in John Collins prior to the former's blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

"The Warriors were interested (in Collins) at the trade deadline before they got Jimmy Butler. I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore," Larsen said during an episode of the Locked on Jazz podcast.

Collins would have been an intriguing fit for the Warriors who are still very much in need of an offensive-minded big who can space the floor. After a tough final year in Atlanta two years ago, Collins has found his footing again albeit within a rebuilding situation in Utah.

The 27-year-old is actually coming off one of his better statistical seasons, though he was limited to just 40 games as the Jazz prioritized their draft aspirations after the All-Star break. Collins averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game, shooting an efficient 52.7% from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range.

Collins is now expected to pick up his player option for next season, yet could find his way to a new team via trade shortly after. The eight-year veteran would still be a theoretical fit for the Warriors, but as Larsen alludes to, his $26.6 million deal makes the salary matching difficult.

Perhaps the only avenue to acquiring Collins would be through a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade scenario, something Utah may go for but shouldn't interest Golden State who would be better served looking for a higher-calibre player or simply persisting with their young forward.

Collins may be of more interest to the Warriors were he a proven center, but as a 6'9" power forward he's more of a small-ball five option who might overlap too much positionally with franchise legend Draymond Green.

Collins was originally drafted 19th overall by the Hawks in 2017 and holds career averages of 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds on 54.6% shooting from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc.