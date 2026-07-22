Warriors' long-rumored target can become key to landing LeBron James

The extended waiting game on LeBron James' free agency has many speculation whether the superstar forward is waiting for the Golden State Warriors, or another leading suitor, to pull off a major trade before officially signing with the team.

Anthony Davis has been regularly mentioned as the player to help entice James to the Warriors, but perhaps it's another long-rumored trade target in Trey Murphy III who could lead the 41-year-old into signing in the Bay Area.

Trey Murphy III trade can become key to Warriors landing LeBron

After a host of rumors and speculation leading up to last month's NBA Draft, Murphy's name has gone somewhat quiet as the NBA world continues to wait on James' decision now over three weeks into free agency.

But as The Athletic's John Hollinger reported on Monday, Murphy is still a player of interest over the remainder of the offseason and especially once the James domino falls.

“Chatter about a Trey Murphy trade, while lessened, hasn’t vanished and is one of many potential pieces of league business that could resurface once LeBron James’ next destination becomes clear," Hollinger wrote.

While this suggests that a Murphy trade may only take place after James' free agency decision, surely the Warriors should be proactive in trying to make a deal beforehand as a means to lure the four-time MVP?

One of the biggest drawbacks to the idea of James joining Golden State is the thought they wouldn't be close enough to true contention in the Western Conference, yet a trade for Murphy could help bridge the gap between themselves and teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors have enough trade flexibility to land Trey Murphy III

Murphy has been well and truly on the Warriors' radar since last offseason, and their lack of major moves since then means they still have enough trade flexibility to eventually appease the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade.

If anything Golden State now have more flexibility after bringing back Kristaps Porzingis on a two-year, $40 million extension where the second year is only $3 million guaranteed. The veteran big man is trade-eligible now and could be used to acquire Murphy and his team-friendly deal, rather than sending out injured six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

While everyone is focused on Davis and the obvious ties he has with James as a former championship teammate and being represented by Klutch Sports, the Warriors should be exploring other moves like a Murphy trade that could help get their biggest free agency target over the line.