One of the biggest issues for the Golden State Warriors last season, especially during Stephen Curry’s absence, was shot creation. Since the departure of Jordan Poole, Golden State has lacked a true off-the-bench scoring punch. Quite frankly, they’re long overdue for a young guard who brings confidence and some edge to the backcourt.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. might be exactly that.

The 6’4” guard took a major leap in his sophomore season, both in volume and efficiency, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic guards in the country. Philon averaged 22 points per game to go along with 5 assists and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 50% from the field, 40% from three, and nearly 80% from the free throw line.

Labaron Philon Jr. might be the Warriors' long-term backcourt answer

With his size, open-floor speed and quick first step, Philon constantly puts pressure on defenses and has shown he can carry an offense. He plays with a chip too, proving physical, confident, and more than willing to go at opponents.

If Golden State lands just outside the top 10 of the draft as expected, they could add a much-needed spark in the backcourt with Philon. He brings speed, creativity and the ability to generate offense on his own, something this roster has been missing.

He’s a quick, shifty guard with a tight handle who thrives at breaking defenders down and playing with pace. Whether it’s pulling up, getting downhill, or setting up teammates, his confidence shows up in everything he does. In Golden State’s system, he could fit both on and off the ball, giving them an immediate boost while continuing to develop alongside the core.

Another area that stands out is his feel for the game. Philon is comfortable operating in pick-and-roll, reading defenders, and making the right play when help comes. He doesn’t look sped up with the ball in his hands, which is rare for a young guard, and that kind of poise should translate well in the Warrior system.

There were plenty of moments this past season that highlighted what Philon can be. One of the biggest came in a back-and-forth battle with projected top pick Darius Acuff Jr. that went to double overtime. Philon matched him shot for shot, finishing with 35 points and 7 assists in 41 minutes.

Another moment that perfectly captures Philon’s confidence came on the road against Tennessee. With the game tied late, he got the switch he wanted, then literally shook his head in disbelief as the defense left him one-on-one. He broke down his defender and calmly knocked down a mid-range jumper for the win.

If not for his backcourt mate being suspended before the NCAA Tournament, Philon and Alabama looked poised to make some noise. Still, Philon went down swinging, dropping 35 points and knocking down six threes in a loss to the eventual champion Michigan Wolverines.

There’s no question Philon could help this roster immediately. Every NBA team can use more scoring and burst in the backcourt. But what makes him especially intriguing for Golden State is the long-term upside.

Imagine a player with this kind of confidence and shot-creating ability learning under Stephen Curry. It’s a path the Warriors once hoped Jordan Poole would fully grow into. Now, they may have another opportunity to find their next dynamic guard, one who can contribute now while developing into something more.