Warriors look smarter by the day after acquiring ideal big man

The Golden State Warriors suffered another loss that puts a further nail into their season on Sunday night in Denver, but the continued emergence of Kristaps Porzingis remains a major positive over recent weeks.

There were plenty who questioned Porzingis' addition when the trade was completed with the Atlanta Hawks last month, but the Warriors are looking smarter by the day as the veteran continues to prove his value as their ideal center.

Warriors looking smarter by the day for Kristaps Porzingis trade

Porzingis was electric in the first-half against the Nuggets at Ball Arena, going a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range on his way to 14 points as the short-handed Warriors took a surprise 53-46 lead.

While Golden State were predictably overrun in the second-half against a better team, Porzingis was still a shining light in finishing with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor including 5-of-5 from beyond the arc.

It was the Latvian's fifth game of at least 20 points in the last eight games, having well and truly showcased the offensive skillset the Warriors have so often lacked from the center position over the last decade.

Porzingis is yet to play a single game with superstar guard Stephen Curry, but the 30-year-old does present as the ideal big man for the 2x MVP and is someone who can help lessen the burden heading into next season.

The same can be said for Porzingis' fit with Jimmy Butler, particularly when it comes to the spacing he provides when the 6x All-Star eventually makes his return from the devastating torn ACL suffered in January.

Warriors reportedly expected to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis

Speaking of next season, Golden State will still need to secure Porzingis to a new contract, but there's already been multiple reports of that likelihood in recent days, including from notable NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday.

"Newly acquired Kristaps Porziņģis' profuse praise for vice president of player health Rick Celebrini — "Rick is the GOAT, man," Porziņģis said this week — has only increased expectations that Golden State will ultimately re-sign the free agent-to-be acquired from Atlanta on Deadline Day in a trade headlined by Jonathan Kuminga," Stein wrote.

After some early criticism for the trade and after Porzingis played in just one of the first 11 games, the Warriors are now starting to gain vindication and will draw even more if a new team-friendly deal is forthcoming this offseason.