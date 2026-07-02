Warriors lose fan favorite to division rival in necessary free agency move

The Golden State Warriors have lost Pat Spencer to the pacific rival Phoenix Suns in an unfortunate, but necessary move on the third day of free agency.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday, Spencer has signed a two-way contract with the Suns after 111 games over three years with the Warriors, including 66 appearances this past season.

Warriors part ways with Pat Spencer in free agency

This might be less about losing Spencer to the Suns, and more about the Warriors having little interest in bringing back the 29-year-old despite what was a career-best year where he became a fan favorite at times for his passion and energetic outbursts.

With franchise superstar Stephen Curry limited to only 43 games, including a 27-game absence late in the season, Spencer saw increased opportunity as Golden State's point guard where he averaged 7.2 points and 3.5 assists per game.

His two-way contract was converted to the main roster in February, with the same move having been made the previous season where he appeared in eight games during the team's run to the second-round of the playoffs.

Free agent guard Pat Spencer has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. Spencer's role grew across three seasons in Golden State, where he averaged 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes last season. pic.twitter.com/fj6HI217GF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

While he did emerge and have a breakout season, the reality is the Warriors wound up 10th in the Western Conference and struggled for shot creation, ranking 19th in offensive rating as they missed the playoffs.

Spencer was also out of the rotation for the two Play-In games against the Suns and L.A Clippers, helping to prove Golden State were ready to move on from the 29-year-old and find some better depth in the backcourt.

Spencer's rise from star lacrosse player to bonafide NBA player was one of the more remarkable stories of the past two seasons, and he now gets another opportunity with the Suns albeit back on what is his last year of eligibility on a two-way deal.

Phoenix's interest in Spencer may have stemmed from his career-high 20-point outing against them on February 5, having led the Warriors to a stunning 101-97 victory where shot 6-of-10 from 3-point range while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Warriors still need to add guard depth over remainder of free agency

Golden State did reunite with De'Anthony Melton on a new two-year deal on Wednesday, but they still need to add guard depth beyond the trio of he, Curry and Brandin Podziemski. Spencer's loss does leave a hole in terms of ball-handling and playmaking, especially while 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler remains sidelined recovering from his torn ACL.

The Warriors are still in pursuit of superstar forward LeBron James, with the front office potentially viewing the 4x MVP as a point guard who will lead units while Curry is off the floor -- while playing significant minutes alongside him of course.

Golden State also have young guard LJ Cryer on the roster after he impressed in brief opportunity late in the season, though it's expected the 24-year-old will remain on a two-way contract.