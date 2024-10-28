Warriors lose Stephen Curry and potential backup plan in cruel double injury blow
The Golden State Warriors will be without superstar guard Stephen Curry for at least the next two games after the 2x MVP suffered a peroneal strain in Sunday's 112-104 loss to the L.A Clippers.
The team announced on Monday that Curry will miss Tuesday and Wednesday's home back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans, and will be re-evaluated on Friday ahead of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets which starts a five-game road-trip.
The Warriors have also lost Curry's potential backup
The Curry injury is a major blow that's significantly dented Golden State's bright opening where they won their first two games by a record-setting 77 combined points. But unfortunately the 36-year-old isn't the only one to prepare for a stint on the sidelines, with the Warrior injury list quickly going from perfectly clean to potential nightmare.
Golden State announced that De'Anthony Melton will also miss the next two games due to a strained back. In Curry's absence, the 26-year-old guard was seen as a potential replacement in the starting lineup, but instead will be joining him on the sidelines.
It's likely to leave significant pressure on second-year guard Brandin Podziemski as the team's primary ball-handler and playmaker. The 21-year-old has averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 24.7 minutes per game to start the season.