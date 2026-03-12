Warriors are losing crucial Kristaps Porzingis opportunity following bombshell trade

The Golden State Warriors will have a big decision to make when it comes to Kristaps Porzingis' free agency during the offseason, and one that's set to be made harder because they're not getting the opportunity to evaluate the veteran center alongside their best two players.

Porzingis was never going to get the opportunity to play alongside Jimmy Butler this season once the Warriors made the bombshell trade with the Atlanta Hawks last month, but there was hope he'd share plenty of playing time with 2x MVP Stephen Curry.

Warriors losing chance to see Kristaps Porzingis next to Stephen Curry

Golden State announced on Wednesday that Curry will miss at least another 10 games, with the superstar guard having not played since January 30 against the Detroit Pistons due to a 'runner's knee' injury.

That means Curry will miss at least the next five games, by which point there will only be a dozen games left in the Warriors' regular season. Fans are now questioning whether it's worth Curry coming back at all, and whether Golden State should already have its eyes on the offseason and a shot in the NBA draft lottery.

Curry and the Warriors do appear eager for a return though, with Wednesday's update also announcing that the 12x All-Star has began on-court work. There are numerous reasons why it would be beneficial for Curry to return, but chief among them would be the chance to play with Porzingis for some meaningful minutes before the season is out.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/1COVtE3lzV — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 11, 2026

Porzingis himself would like the opportunity to play with Curry, telling reporters exactly that in the aftermath of Tuesday's disappointing overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"I know he’s doing everything he can to be back with us as soon as possible, and obviously, it’s a completely different team with him here, so hopefully I get that chance soon," Porzingis said.

Warriors have major Kristaps Porzingis free agency decision

Given all his injury and health concerns, Golden State won't necessarily want Porzingis back on a deal anywhere near his current $30.7 million salary. However, they've already stated they acquired the former All-Star with more than just this season in mind, and likely still want to have Porzingis back as potentially their starting center next season.

It would be nice to get a feel of Porzingis' connection and fit with Curry, not just to get a jumpstart on next season, but to better understand what he's worth and how far they're willing to go to re-sign the 30-year-old in free agency.

Porzingis has now made three appearances with the Warriors and two since overcoming another mystery illness, having averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks in 20 minutes per game.