There were times within the last 12 months where Jonathan Kuminga's next contract was set to be well over $100 million, and potentially up to $150 million depending on which conflicting reports you wish to believe.

Now the Warriors are looking to re-sign Kuminga on a deal that might be worth one-third of that, with reports of the franchise's current offer to the 22-year-old as his restricted free agency drags on toward August.

The Warriors are reportedly offering Jonathan Kuminga a $40 million deal

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported last week that Golden State believed their offer on the table for Kuminga was the best from a starting salary perspective. Now it's been revealed that the deal is in the two-year, $40 million range at the moment, according to NBA insider Marc Stein on his Substack on Monday.

"Word is that the Warriors' best offers to Kuminga have topped out in the two-year $40 million range," Stein said. "Kuminga's camp has continued to seek out sign-and-trade opportunities, with Sacramento and Phoenix still regarded as the most determined suitors, but Golden State is said to want a first-round pick in any sign-and-trade deal. The Suns do not have an available first-round pick to offer."

While a two-year, $40 million deal might seem like a low-ball offer based on the the numbers that were bandied around prior to the extension deadline in October, it's also the reality of the dry market that Kuminga finds himself in along with fellow restricted free agents Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas.

The Warriors aren't really bidding against anyone, though the beneficiary of increasing their offer would stem from convincing Kuminga to re-sign which would subsequently allow them to get on with their other free agency moves.

In the meantime, contract offers from the Kings or Suns aren't really relevant unless they also stump up the sort of sign-and-trade package that Golden State finds enticing. That hasn't been forthcoming to this point, leading to the current stalemate that's now been ongoing for nearly a month.

A two-year contract would be flexible enough for Golden State to look to move Kuminga once he becomes eligible mid-season, rather than being stuck with a long-term deal on their payroll.

While taking this offer right now might be a bitter pill to swallow for Kuminga given the money that he might have turned down previously, it would allow him to go out and dictate his future in two years as an unrestricted free agent where he'll be 24-years-old and ideally entering the prime of his career.