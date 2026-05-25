Warriors have perfect chance to steal key Luka Doncic teammate (and it's not LeBron)

After trading Jonathan Kuminga and losing Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to long-term knee injuries, the Golden State Warriors must prioritize adding size, athleticism and shooting to their frontcourt this offseason.

That could lead them to targeting Rui Hachimura as a free agent in a move that would not only make sense for their roster, but also deal a blow to the pacific rival Los Angeles Lakers and their hopes of building around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Warriors have perfect chance to steal Rui Hachimura from Lakers

The Lakers are one of only three teams projected to have cap space in free agency, meaning they'll be able to comfortably re-sign Hachimura if they wish. However, they may also prefer to use their cap space on alternative, bigger name free agents, leaving a perfect chance for the Warriors or another rival to come in and swoop on Hachimura.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks on Friday, Hachimura's value sits around a four-year, $64 million deal that is the equivalent of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Depending on what happens with Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzings as free agents, the Warriors could have access to the NTPMLE which would put them in the Hachimura conversation from a financial standpoint.

Hachimura was again a prominent piece of the Lakers run to the second-round of the postseason, starting 68 games and averaging over 28 minutes (fifth on the team), before averaging 38.6 minutes (first on the team) during the playoffs.

The 6'8" forward has become an incredibly consistent player for Los Angeles over the last three years, averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds during this period on a very efficient 52.1% shooting from the floor and 42.6% from 3-point range.

Rui Hachimura would fill multiple needs for the Warriors

Golden State need size, shooting and players in the middle of their prime. As a 28-year-old, 6'8" forward who shot 44.3% from 3-point range this season, Hachimura emphatically fits all of those categories.

He only averaged 11.5 points during this regular season, but that elevated to 17.5 points on remarkable 55/57/73 shooting splits without Doncic during the playoffs, proving Hachimura's output could rise at a team like the Warriors who need some more offensive punch.

The Warriors may have LeBron James as the Lakers forward they're most interested in as a free agent this summer, but Hachimura could also be a valuable option if they happen to miss out on the 4x MVP.