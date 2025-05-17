Warriors have luxury trade gift that could shape offseason fortunes

The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2025 offseason with some degree of flexibility, with the front office set to be "incredibly aggressive" according to ESPN's Shams Charania in the wake of their elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade scenario could return something of significant value, while the Warriors could also consider moving up to four first-round picks and other young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Yet there's also another hidden asset Golden State were gifted in early February, with their $8.8 million Kyle Anderson trade exception a potentially huge luxury that could make a serious difference to the team's offseason fortunes.

What does the trade exception mean for the Warriors?

Essentially this means that the Warriors can acquire a player making less than $8.8 million this offseason without the need to send out a current player's salary. It's important to note that it cannot be broken down into acquiring multiple players, nor can it be combined with a player's salary. So no, Golden State couldn't add the exception to Moses Moody's contract and obtain a $20 million player.

There's still a number of interesting players the Warriors could target in this price range. Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze may be at the top of the list, with the 25-year-old still in a slightly limited role and the Warriors potentially on the lookout for a center according to Charania.

Bitadze would likely add a greater two-way presence than what Golden State currently possess on the roster, with the 6'11" big man having averaged 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game this season.

Saddiq Bey and Georges Niang may also be other potential candidates if the franchise wants to add more shooting in the front court, with the latter having notably gone for 23 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting against the Warriors in March.

Most players on rookie contracts would also fit the bill. Would Golden State entertain a trade for Charlotte Hornets seven-footer Mark Williams, or would they have similar health concerns as the Los Angeles Lakers did when they failed his medical in February?

Whichever way the Warriors go, this is a handy tool that adds another layer to what they could do in the offseason. Golden State also have a $2.2 million trade exception from Lindy Waters III, albeit this is far less notable given it's around the minimum contract anyway.