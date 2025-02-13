Warriors made a mistake not aggressively pursuing reunion with former big man

The Golden State Warriors chose not to make another trade following their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler, choosing instead to retain veterans like Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney beyond last week's deadline.

While they did have interest in Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic, the Warriors decided to hold faith in rookie center Quinten Post, along with Looney and early season starter Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Warriors should have targeted Chris Boucher

The need for a stretch five has been lessened with the stunning emergence of Post over recent weeks, but having a more veteran option could have been fruitful particularly if Golden State do manage to reach the postseason.

Vucevic wasn't the only stretch big who could have been available before the deadline though, with former Warrior Chris Boucher also someone that generated significant trade interest according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Wednesday.

"Sources say that Boucher and his expiring contract generated interest from numerous suitors before the trade deadline, from the Clippers to the Nuggets, but Toronto opted to keep him. Word is that there has been no discussion to this point on a Boucher buyout," Fischer wrote.

Boucher is on the final year of his deal with the Raptors making $10.8 million this season. That would have made him a more affordable alternative to Vucevic, particularly given any trade for the Montenegrin would have meant taking on his $21.5 million contract for next season.

After playing one game (and winning a championship) while on a two-way contract with Golden State in 2017-18, Boucher has developed himself into a solid rotation big who's capable of stepping out and knocking down threes while also blocking shots on the other end.

His best year came in 2020-21 where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and shot 38.3% from 3-point range, while this season he's posted 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds on 36.5% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors got a first-hand look at Boucher's ability a month ago, with the 6'9" big man delivering a series of threes and athletic dunks as part of an explosive 17-point fourth-quarter that helped lift the Raptors to a come-from-behind victory at Scotia Bank Arena.

While Post continues to be a revelation for Golden State, there are still evidently times where Steve Kerr doesn't trust in the 24-year-old who played less than 12 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Having another option like Boucher could have provided the Warriors with a little more lineup flexibility over the latter portion of the season, but they'll now look to do that via the buyout/free agency market with still two roster spots to fill after the Butler trade.