Warriors get major boost in blockbuster chase for Kevin Durant trade

The Golden State Warriors are continuing their hot pursuit of a reunion with superstar forward Kevin Durant, with the Phoenix Suns now fielding offers for the 2x Finals MVP ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

The idea of Durant heading back to Golden State is gaining traction, and has now become the main priority for the franchise and the main talking point for fans on social media.

The Mavericks and Rockets are unlikely to pursue Kevin Durant

One issue for the Warriors is that the Suns are not limiting their trade discussions to just their pacific rival, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic earlier in the day, the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks -- quite stunningly after their Luka Doncic trade -- had emerged as other teams with interest in Durant alongside Golden State.

However, Stein and Fischer have since reported that while the Suns are listening to other offers, the Rockets and Mavericks are unlikely to make a play for Durant ahead of the deadline. Houston appears eager to give their young squad their own opportunity in this year's playoffs, while it was surmised that Dallas are not realistically in position to make another blockbuster trade right now following their shock decision to move Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

This could present as a major boost for the Warriors' chances of landing Durant over the next 36 hours or so. Clearly the fewer teams with interest or the capability to acquire the 36-year-old, the better opportunity Golden State have of forming a massive reunion.

Bradley Beal's desire to stay with the Suns and not waive his no-trade clause continues to be arguably the biggest factor in the Warriors' hopes of trading for Durant. As a result of the Suns' inability to move Beal, a multi-team trade could form that sends Durant to Golden State and want-away Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to Phoenix.

"One reason for the significant uptick in Durant chatter, sources said, is that trading him appears to be the only way for Phoenix to acquire Miami's Jimmy Butler before Thursday's deadline," Stein and Fischer wrote.

The Athletic did report that the Suns have interest in Warrior veteran Draymond Green, but that's a moot point if they were to get Butler. That would leave the Heat getting the significant salary from Golden State in the trade -- perhaps more likely to be Andrew Wiggins rather than Green.