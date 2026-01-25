Warriors make crucial Stephen Curry decision in wake of reschedule in Minnesota

Stephen Curry could now miss the Golden State Warriors meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, with the game initially scheduled for Saturday having been postponed.

The two teams will now meet in a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, causing the Warriors to manage key veterans Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton while also putting Curry's status in doubt.

Stephen Curry is questionable to face the Timberwolves on Sunday

All three of Curry, Melton and Horford were set to play in Saturday's game, and presumably on Monday in what's set up as a pair of crucial matchups against a direct rival sitting just above Golden State in the Western Conference standings.

Resting Curry on either side of the back-to-back could now be important in preserving his health for the remainder of the season, with the 2x MVP set to take on an even bigger on-court burden following the devastating season-ending injury to fellow star Jimmy Butler earlier in the week.

The reliance on Curry in the wake of Butler's injury was already evident on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. The 37-year-old had 38 points on 8-of-15 3-point shooting, but the Warriors still came up short in a 123-115 loss where their four other starters combined for only 30 points.

Curry was named an All-Star starter at the start of the week, having averaged 27.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists so far this season on 47% shooting from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range.

Young forward Jonathan Kuminga remains out despite the 24-hour postponement, having injured both his left ankle and knee on a drive to the rim during the second-quarter against the Mavericks. That injury has only complicated matters further in regard to Golden State's trade plans, with the 23-year-old still eager for a move away from the franchise before next month's February 5 deadline.

After 16-straight games out of the rotation, Kuminga was just re-emerging into a rotation role as a result of Butler's injury. The former seventh overall pick had 20 points in 21 minutes against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, and 10 points in less than 10 minutes before his injury on Thursday.

In stark contrast to the Warriors who are now facing growing injury issues, the Timberwolves will only be without 25-year-old Terrence Shannon Jr. Minnesota were already going to be heavy favorites for both of these games at Target Center, but now even more so after the revelation of Curry's uncertain status.