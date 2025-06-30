Warriors make disappointing Quinten Post decision after playoff disaster

After a disappointing playoff campaign that saw his minutes and overall impact greatly reduced, Golden State Warriors fans were looking forward to seeing what Quinten Post could do in Summer League.

Those hopes have now been laid to waste though, with Post not named in the 19-man Warrior Summer League squad released on Sunday. Instead, the young center will be around the squad and working out, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors have made a disappointing decision with Quinten Post

While there will certainly be plenty of interesting Golden State players to follow in Summer League, the absence of Post is a bit of a letdown given how important the 25-year-old figures to be in the team's hopes next season.

The Warriors picked up Post's $2 million team option for next season on Sunday, with all eyes now on whether the franchise will acquire another more proven big man in free agency or via trade.

Not acquiring another notable center would signal Golden State's faith in Post being their starting center next season, having already declared their unease with continuing to play Draymond Green as a small-ball five.

Yet the playoffs only exacerbated Post's defensive and rebounding issues, not that it should be totally held against him after an incredibly impressive rookie season as a late second-round pick. However, if the playoff-contending Warriors plan on starting Post entering next season, these are elements that he'll have to improve upon quickly in order to thrive.

Summer Dubs roster is ready 🌴@CarMax || California Classic pic.twitter.com/lQ9wvnXTJ7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 30, 2025

What better way to do that than in an actual game environment? There will be an entire offseason and training camp afterwards where Post can work on specific drills and build strength in the weight room, but this is a window of opportunity where he, the team and fans can see marked improvement on the floor.

Johnson reported last month that Post would be part of the Summer League roster, and it seemed like a fait accompli given Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis both played the majority of it last year following impressive rookie seasons.

Fans may now instead center their focus on the first sightings of Alex Toohey and Will Richard in a Warrior jersey, having been selected with the 52nd and 56th overall picks respectively in the second-round of last week's draft.

Given the trades involving both players have yet to be finalized, there remains a chance that Toohey and Richard will miss the first game or two at the California Classic. There will be no such issues for Taran Armstrong, with the Australian point guard also a player to watch after the franchise tended a two-way qualifying offer to him over the weekend.

There will also be a number of undrafted players on the Warrior roster who will be looking to press their claim for a training camp spot, while Isaiah Mobley (brother of Cavs star Evan) is another notable addition to the squad after 23 games in three years with Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The Warriors will start their California Classic campaign on July 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, before opening their Las Vegas schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 11.