Warriors make feel-good free agency signing despite Jonathan Kuminga complication

The Golden State Warriors have officially united the Curry brothers together on the eve of training camp, with Seth Curry signing a one-year deal with the franchise according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Curry's deal comes despite some complications surrounding Jonathan Kuminga's free agency signing, with the young forward returning to the Warriors on a two-year, $48.5 million contract after a three-month offseason stalemate.

The Warriors have paired the Curry brothers in a feel-good free agent signing

Curry's addition to the Warrior roster had been expected in recent weeks, with the 35-year-old even discussing the possibility of joining the franchise during an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area back in July.

However, Curry's future had been under some uncertainty in recent days after he was not one of the four confirmed additions to the Warrior roster on Sunday. The arrival of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, the re-signing of Gary Payton II, and the signing of second-round pick Will Richard were all reported, leaving Curry as a notable absentee.

Kuminga's deal takes the Warriors to just $2.03 million beneath the second tax apron, leaving them no room to be able to sign a veteran minimum player to the 15th roster spot. Golden State are hard-capped at the second apron due to giving Horford the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

That means, according to @gswcba on X (formerly Twitter), Curry's deal is expected to be a training camp contract only. The Warriors will therefore have to cut the 35-year-old then bring him back once eligible on November 15, or alternatively make another roster move to open up space before the start of the season, though that would seem unlikely.

Well there's the answer to my question.



Warriors bring Seth in on a camp deal to get him acclimated. Will have to cut him unfortunately before the regular season, but they'll bring him back mid-November. https://t.co/UmAZXZJjEc — GSWCBA (@gswcba) October 1, 2025

The Curry brothers will be able to suit up together in preseason some dozen years after they did so for Golden State in 2013. Seth would never play a regular season game for the franchise during that stint, though that should change this time around even if he finds himself briefly cut after training camp.

The veteran will provide another sharpshooting option for Steve Kerr, something the Warriors have clearly prioritized this offseason given the additions of Horford and Melton. Curry shot a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range in his 68 games with the Charlotte Hornets last season, with his 43.3% career mark from beyond the arc ranked seventh all-time.

Curry averages 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his 550 career regular season games across 11 years with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and the Hornets.