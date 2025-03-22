Warriors make potentially costly mistake with latest signing

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly signed Kevin Knox to a standard rest of season contract, leaving the franchise with 14 players on the main roster heading into the final 12 games before a hopeful playoff push.

News from ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday comes as little surprise, with the long held expectation that the Warriors would sign Knox once their two-week period with only 13 players was nearing its conclusion.

The Warriors may have made a mistake with Kevin Knox's contract

Knox had previously spent time with Golden State on back-to-back 10-day contracts, having appeared in seven games where he averaged 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range.

The 25-year-old's rotation minutes were limited during his pair of 10-day contracts, and it's unlikely he finds a significant role this late in the season, particularly following the return of talented forward Jonathan Kuminga.

However, injuries could still be a factor over the remainder of the season and may provide Knox an opportunity. Stephen Curry will be out at least one game after his hard fall and subsequent pelvic contusion in Thursday's win over the Toronto Raptors, while in-form guard Gary Payton II is also dealing with knee soreness.

Knox's last playing time came against the New York Knicks on March 4 at Madison Square Garden, with this news now coming ironically as the Warriors prepare to face another one of his former teams in the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Knox will sign the contract tomorrow and be available for Jimmy Butler's blockbuster return to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. There has been no mention of Knox's deal being longer than the remainder of the season, which could prove costly if the former ninth overall pick has any significant level of impact over the coming weeks.

Given some uncertainty surrounding the future of Jonathan Kuminga and his restricted free agency during the offseason, it might have made some sense for Golden State to sign Knox to a multi-year deal with a team option for next season.

There's few players that have been more dominant in the G League than Knox was prior to his ascension back to the NBA. He averaged 25.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on over 52% shooting from the floor and 44% from 3-point range in 12 regular season games with Santa Cruz.

Where else are the Warriors going to be able to find a 25-year-old, 6'7" athletic forward whose dominated the G League, possesses the talent of a former top 10 pick, and is available on a minimum contract? It would have seemed a risk-free move to give Knox a second season as a team option, though he would have also have had to agree to that future uncertainty of course.

Ultimately the Warriors will probably back themselves to re-sign Knox if they wish to anyway, but it does make for another offseason storyline should he make a surprise impact and continue his career redemption.