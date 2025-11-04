Warriors make quiet Al Horford mistake they could prove to regret

The Golden State Warriors have chosen to rest Al Horford for Tuesday's home game against the Phoenix Suns, preferring to keep the veteran center available for the second night of a back-to-back in Sacramento on Wednesday.

The presence of 3x All-Star Domantas Sabonis is clearly behind Golden State's decision, but it might quietly be the wrong decision that proves costly as they prepare to face the Suns for the first time this season.

Warriors might regret resting Al Horford against the Suns

While Sabonis is clearly more talented and better than any of Phoenix's center options, he's also a far different type of big man compared to what the Warriors will see on Tuesday night. The Suns will enter with a quartet of center options available at their disposal, starting with offseason acquisition Mark Williams who has been one of the biggest positives for the franchise so far through their first seven games.

Williams is currently averaging 11.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game, with the seven-footer proving a worthwhile addition to date despite some being skeptical of Phoenix's decision to trade for him on draft day.

Between Williams, Nick Richards and rookie Khaman Maluach, the Suns can put a legitimate seven-foot, rim protecting presence out on the floor at all times. Add in the 6"10 Oso Ighodaro and the Suns have plenty of size and physicality to throw at the Warriors on Tuesday.

Would it therefore have made more sense to have Horford available for the Phoenix matchup? His 3-point shooting and ability to space the floor could have proved important in attempting to draw Williams and company out of the paint, while giving the hosts another big body to battle inside with if necessary.

By contrast Sabonis is an incredibly skilled player, but he's a very limited defender and at 6'10" isn't someone who's going to overpower you with sheer size and force. Draymond Green has effectively guarded the 29-year-old in the past, and could have done so again with help from Quinten Post and/or Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The other aspect is that Sacramento are playing incredibly small right now with a remarkably guard-heavy rotation, suggesting it would have been far easier to go small against them without Horford than it will be against Phoenix.

The Suns will enter Chase Center with a 3-4 record to start the season, with the pacific rival set to be without key starters Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks due to injury.