Warriors make shock and desperate decision in aftermath of devastating injury

It was always going to all hands on deck for the Golden State Warriors in the wake of Stephen Curry's devastating hamstring injury, but few thought that would be quite so literal in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Thursday.

With Curry sitting on the sidelines and the team off to a disastrous start offensively, Kerr turned to 14 different players in the first-half in a shock move that underpins the desperate nature of trying to find effective combinations without the 2x MVP.

The Warriors have tried everything in Game 2 against the Timberwolves

Braxton Key appeared for the final five seconds of the half for a defensive possession, but there were still 13 players that appeared on the floor for Golden State through the first 18 minutes. That included Pat Spencer who saw minutes in Game 1 following Curry's injury, while forgotten center Trayce Jackson-Davis and former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II were also used.

Rookie center Quinten Post got the start as the Warriors tried to find some spacing in Curry's absence, but that didn't last long as the visitors failed to score a single point for nearly five minutes and immediately trailed 13-0.

The Golden State offense continued to struggle over the remainder of the first-half, putting up just 39 points on 40.5% shooting from the floor and 23.1% from 3-point range as they find themselves down by 17 at half-time.

Jonathan Kuminga was once source of offense for the Warriors as the young forward went for 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting in nine minutes, while Jackson-Davis was also impressive with seven points, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 10 minutes.

Jackson-Davis' biggest impact may have come on an Anthony Edwards layup attempt though, having landed on the left ankle of the Timberwolves star that saw him exit the game with six minutes remaining in the half.

Edwards is questionable to return for Minnesota in the second-half, having gone for seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 15 minutes before his injury. Julius Randle is responding from his poor Game 1 with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, with the Timberwolves shooting a much improved 8-of-17 from 3-point range after going 5-of-29 on Tuesday.

It makes for an interesting second-half for the Warriors who will need more from Jimmy Butler, with the potential of extended minutes for Kuminga and Jackson-Davis based on their positive first-half performances.