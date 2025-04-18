Warriors could make shock rotation move on axed forward in first-round of playoffs

As the Golden State Warriors look ahead to their tough first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets, they have numerous questions they must answer in the course of their preparation for the series.

However, perhaps the most glaring question comes in the form of a player who has been a non-factor in the team's last two games -- Jonathan Kuminga.

Could Jonathan Kuminga return to the rotation against the Rockets?

Despite all of the turmoil that has come between Kuminga and the Warriors' coaching staff in his four seasons with the team, this latest friction culminated when, in two must-win games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, Kuminga was cut out of the rotation entirely. Instead, Kerr opted to give veteran Gary Payton II significant minutes off the bench, citing his constant intensity and willingness to attack the rim.

Since the arrival of Jimmy Butler, Kuminga has struggled to adapt his game according to the requirements of this new iteration of Golden State's offense. While the Warriors need him to bring defensive intensity and sharp cuts to the rim, Kuminga has continued to try to shift the offense onto himself, tanking his efficiency and hurting the team as a whole.

In fact, the two-man combination of Kuminga and Butler has posted a -6.1 net rating for the team this season -- an abysmal low for what could have been a dynamic duo for the Warriors. For Kuminga who will be a restricted free agent this offseason, this development likely signals the end of his time with Golden State.

Yet in the matchup against the Rockets, the Warriors could need Kuminga's potential for offensive dynamism. In four games against the Rockets this season, Kuminga has averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebound and 1.8 assists.

Including his 33-point eruption in early December, Kuminga's athletic ability has helped Golden State disrupt the defensive staunchness of the Rockets throughout this season. Given the Warriors' desperate need for offense as of late, it is likely that Kuminga will find his way back into the rotation in some capacity in the first-round.

In a full seven-game series, the Warriors' coaching staff may have a bit more time to experiment with various combinations and rotations, meaning that Kuminga might earn his way back into significant minutes if he makes the most of his opportunities early in the series.

This would likely move the smaller Payton into a more limited role, and pushing forward Gui Santos out of the few intense minutes he found on Tuesday night against the Grizzlies.

Kuminga may get a limited run in the early games of the series, but if he continues to struggle fitting in and making an impact off the bench, Kerr could have to make another brutal choice.