Warriors make their stance to Jonathan Kuminga crystal clear despite looming threat

The Golden State Warriors won't be coming to the table with a new offer for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, that despite the looming deadline of the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer on Wednesday.

At least that's according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater who provided an update on the Kuminga situation late on Sunday, having come after a brief but frantic window where Golden State's other free agency moves were confirmed.

Media day was always going to be awkward if there remained no official clarity over the roster, so the franchise moved to prevent that despite no resolution on Kuminga's future. The Warriors came to free agency agreements with Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, while signing second-round pick Will Richard to the main roster and fellow rookie Alex Toohey on a two-way contract.

Jonathan Kuminga now has a decision to make

While those three veteran signings can't officially be completed until Kuminga's situation is settled, all eyes are now squarely on the 22-year-old with Golden State's other roster moves now well and truly in place.

According to Charania and Slater, Sunday's moves have not changed the franchise's three current offers to Kuminga -- a three-year, $75 million offer with a third year team option, a two-year, $45 million with a second year team option, or a fully guaranteed three-year, $54 million contract.

Kuminga and his agent Aaron Turner are after a player option on either of the first two deals, but the Warriors' stance is crystal clear based on ESPN's reporting.

"Team sources have said they remain firm in their unwillingness to include a player option in any deal and expect Kuminga to either choose one of their proposed deals or return on the qualifying offer by Wednesday night," Charania and Slater wrote.

The pressure now sits on Kuminga before Wednesday's deadline -- will this parading of the qualifying offer as a legitimate option be proven as the outcome, or will the young forward ultimately be unwilling to give up $40 million in guaranteed money to retain the right to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason?

While Horford, Melton and Payton will be on Golden State's roster regardless, spare a thought for Seth Curry who is the one veteran player whose career might be dictated by Kuminga's decision.

If the former seventh overall pick does take the qualifying offer, that will leave plenty of room to sign Curry and perhaps give a raise to the other incoming veteran free agents. Yet if Kuminga takes one of the offers currently on the table from the Warriors, it could leave the franchise to close to the second tax apron to sign the veteran sharpshooter before the season gets underway.