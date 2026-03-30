Warriors make stance on latest signing crystal clear after Quinten Post injury

The Golden State Warriors may have only just re-signed Omer Yurtseven to a second 10-day contract, but it's clear the franchise doesn't trust nor see a future with the Turkish center.

Even after Quinten Post hobbled off the floor with a re-aggravation of his foot injury during the second-quarter of Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Steve Kerr and the Warrior coaching staff chose not to turn to Yurtseven as an alternative option in the second-half.

Warriors have made their stance on Omer Yurtseven crystal clear

Yurtseven didn't enter the game until the final four minutes when Kerr waved the white flag, recording two rebounds in what resulted as a 116-93 defeat. You'd think Golden State could have used all their available size against the behemoth that is Nikola Jokic, but Kerr chose to go small and asked Draymond Green to guard the 3x MVP when Kristaps Porzingis was off the floor.

While Porzingis was arguably the Warriors' biggest positive with an equal team-high 23 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Jokic was still the star of the show once again with a massive 25 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in his team's 23-point victory.

Yurtseven was first signed in the immediete aftermath of Al Horford's calf strain, with remaining uncertainty on whether the veteran center will return at all this season having now missed the last nine games.

But it's become clear that Golden State only view Yurtseven as a backup, short-term solution to their current injury woes, rather than someone who could be a genuine option to re-sign in the offseason in free agency.

Yurtseven has played just 20 total minutes across the past four games, recording just one point and five rebounds during that span. His best performance with the Warriors remains an eight-point, six-rebound outing against the Detroit Pistons on March 20, having played 21 minutes in a game where the team was without Horford, Post and then lost Porzingis to back soreness in the first-half.

Omer Yurtseven doesn't appear to have a future at the Warriors

Golden State still need to solidify their center rotation in the offseason, with Horford holding a $6 million player option, while both Porzingis (unrestricted) and Post (restricted) are headed for free agency.

Yet despite this uncertainty, it's hard to see Yurtseven being a genuine option for the Warriors beyond this second 10-day contract, with his rotation absence on Sunday simply more proof of just that.