The idea of trading Draymond Green is one that's been rising among Golden State Warriors fans over recent months, but there's always been the caveat of whether Stephen Curry would green-light such a move.

But Green's departure from the franchise is now a real possibility before Thursday's deadline, with ESPN's Anthony Slater reporting that the Warriors have involved the veteran forward in trade conversations.

Warriors open to trading franchise legend Draymond Green

Even when Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo really hit the trade market last week, it was presumed Golden State's offer would involve Jimmy Butler for salary-matching reasons after the 36-year-old's season-ending ACL injury.

Yet in a move that few would have seen coming given Green's connection to the franchise, it's emerged in recent days that the Warriors want to keep Butler despite his absence from the court in the next 12 months, and would rather include Green alongside Jonathan Kuminga, other young players and their future draft capital.

With rumblings of Antetokounmpo's concern in joining Golden State, the franchise is now seemingly losing grip on its stature as a lead suitor for the 2x MVP. Does that mean Green will remain with the Warriors despite these reports?

Warriors have involved Draymond Green in active trade conversation ahead of deadline, per @anthonyVslater. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 3, 2026

It's one thing to be willing to put Green in a trade for one of the best players in the world, but is there any chance at all that the 4x NBA champion is on the move even if it's not part of a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade?

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Monday that Green's value around the league is murky, while hypothesizing that his hometown Detroit Pistons or even the Boston Celtics could be landing spots for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Green has averaged 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season -- all below his numbers from last season where he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year. The 4x All-Star is shooting only 41.6% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with his offensive struggles becoming a concern that the Warriors may now want to move on from.

It's still hard to see the Warriors trading Green in a deal that doesn't include Antetokounmpo, but stranger things have happened and we've already seen some shocks in recent days with Jaren Jackson Jr.'s move to the Utah Jazz and James Harden's imminent departure from the L.A. Clippers.