Warriors make thrilling Jonathan Kuminga statement fans have been dreaming for years

Jonathan Kuminga is an entrenched starter at the Golden State Warriors. That's something that fans have long dreamt of over his stop-start career to this point, yet something that hasn't been granted until Steve Kerr finally delivered a thrilling statement prior to Tuesday's 98-79 victory over the L.A. Clippers.

The young forward has now started five-straight games to open the season, with Kerr confirming that Kuminga is a sure-fire starter going forward in a stunning turnaround following his offseason free agency drama.

Jonathan Kuminga has finally stepped into a guaranteed starting role

Kuminga's early defensive responsibility has been notable in guarding many of the opposing team's best player, while his improved decision-making and shot selection on offense has been remarkably improved.

Yes. He'll start tonight and he'll be our starter going forward," Kerr said about Kuminga's role. "He's been fantastic and last night we put him on Ja, tonight we'll put him on James Harden. I think he's ready to take on that role defensively, and what he's doing offensively, the decision-making, the shot-selection."

After so many years in which Kerr was adamant that Kuminga was only a power forward and didn't have the shooting or on-ball decision making to be a three, it was rather shocking to see the 23-year-old as technically the starting shooting guard on Tuesday night against the Clippers.

Golden State started big with Stephen Curry, Kuminga, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Quinten Post, with that group making a positive start as the hosts jumped out to a 27-12 lead through the first eight minutes.

Kuminga is having a breakout career-best season through the first five games, with Kerr's comments simply a reflection of the rise we're seeing from the former seventh overall pick. Kuminga is averaging career-highs in minutes (30.2), points (16.2), rebounds (7.4), assists (3.4), steals (0.8), field-goal percentage (53.7%) and 3-point percentage (43.8%).

While he was quieter with just nine points, five rebounds and an assist against the Clippers, Kuminga still played his role particularly defensively where James Harden was kept scoreless in the second-half and to just one assist on the night.

The fact Kuminga is now a guaranteed starter on a championship-aspiring team is one of the league's major developments through the first week of the season, especially since most saw his new contract as nothing but a short-term marriage ahead of a trade in January or February.

Suddenly Kuminga now has a chance to be a major reason behind Golden State's rising stature, giving them an impetus on both ends of the floor that's scarcely believable following the free agency saga.