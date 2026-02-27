Warriors making Gui Santos realization that's been years in the making

The Golden State Warriors have been playing Gui Santos more and more this season, and he’s giving them good production. It took three years, but Santos has finally earned his place in Steve Kerr’s rotation. He’s the exact type of player the Warriors should want to invest in, and right now, they should be happy that they did.

The Warriors selected Santos with the No. 55 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Most players who are drafted in that range never make it in the NBA. It’s an extreme rarity. But the Warriors saw something in Santos. They were patient with him. And now, that patience is paying off.

Santos looks like the type of role player they should want on their roster moving forward.

For the entire month of February, Santos has been one of the Warriors’ top guys. Jimmy Butler III is obviously out, and with the latest injury to Stephen Curry, Santos earned a shot to play more consistently.

And based on the way things have panned out, at least on an individual level for him, it’s been a huge success. Santos has been a consistent starter, playing big-time minutes for Kerr.

In fact, he’s started every single game for the Warriors in February so far, playing 30.3 minutes per contest. In February, Santos is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 57.8% from the floor and 43.6% from deep on 4.3 three-point attempts per contest.

That’s not nothing. That’s a nine-game sample size. And even though the Warriors are just 4-5 in those games, Santos’ play should not be ignored.

He’s been one of, if not the best player on the Warriors at times, and he’s still super young. At just 23 years old, who knows how could Santos will get if the Warriors continue to believe in him?

A 6-foot-7, Santos can play some guard minutes, but he can also slide up to the forward position. And with how much his three-point shot has improved this year, especially lately, he should fit in beautifully with their core.

Even when Curry does come back (if he does return this season), having a guy like Santos will give Kerr even more flexiblity to play with. And perhaps Santos would even remain a starter alongside Curry and Draymond Green.

The point is, as the Warriors plan for the now and for the future, Santos should be accounted for.