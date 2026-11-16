With Stephen Curry out, the Golden State Warriors simply can't afford a stretch of poor play from either of their two remaining primary scorers—Yaxel Lendeborg or Brandin Podziemski.

Hopefully that game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday was simply an aberration, and the team as a whole is able to rebound and put up another highly competitive showing against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. But the fact of the matter is that, if Podziemski and Lendeborg aren't routinely scoring around 20 points apiece during this stretch, the Warriors' effort to survive without Curry is already dead in the water.

There's likely no reason to be worried about Lendeborg. A bad game was always going to come, even for a rookie of his caliber, and we've seen him adapt so heavily through the first few games of his NBA career that it's hard to think he won't come back firing against the Pelicans.

But Podziemski's been prone to serious slumps throughout his career—and those have normally come when he's been asked to take on additional responsibility and has let the burden of being a primary scorer get in the way of his game.

Apart from the outing against the Spurs, though, Podziemski has done an excellent job justifying the extension the Warriors gave him this offseason. He's shot consistently from beyond the arc, and operating off of Curry and Lendeborg, largely didn't attempt to do too much with the ball in his hands.

If he's able to get right tonight against New Orleans, perhaps we'l see a quick return of that version of the fourth-year guard.

Brandin Podziemski needs a 'get-right' game—and the Pelicans can provide him with one

The Warriors blew out the Pelicans just last week, winning that matchup by a resounding score of 138-87 and sitting their starters for much of the fourth quarter. With Curry out, though, this is obviously a different Golden State team that's going to face off against New Orleans tonight.

This Pelicans squad looks largely the same, however. They've lost three straight games—to the Brooklyn Nets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Denver Nuggets—since that Warriors matchup, and they haven't held an opposing team under 110 points since Oct. 31. They're currently 21st in the league in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating.

This should be a 'get-right' game, then, for the entirety of this Warriors rotation, not just Podziemski.

But the Pelicans, at the very least, have the size to make life difficult on Lendeborg in the front court. Outside of Herb Jones, who's not likely to be guarding Podziemski anyways if both De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard are on the court, they don't have the point-of-attack defenders to truly limit Podziemski on the perimeter.

The Spurs do. That's part of why we saw Podziemski shoot just 2-of-10 from the field against San Antonio late last week, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, and zero assists in what was easily his worst game of the season. In that last game against New Orleans, though, Podziemski looked like the optimized version of himself we've seen for much of this season—he finished that game with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor.

The Pelicans are currently 17th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage as well: a mark that bodes well for the Warriors as a whole to have a better perimeter shooting night on Monday.

Podziemski's role will obviously be different with Curry out. There will be vastly more defensive attention on him, and he's going to need to work harder to get his shots up on a game-to-game basis. But the Pelicans provide a clear opportunity for him to accomplish that without encountering any overwhelming resistance, and just one game where Podziemski can effectively operate as a primary scorer could easily be the key to him getting his game right for this next stretch without Curry in the fold.