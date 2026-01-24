Warriors may finally grant Jonathan Kuminga his long-awaited wish

Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade from the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15, the same day he became trade-eligible. A few days later, Jimmy Butler tore his ACL, which led to Kuminga playing his first game in almost a month. On Thursday, Chris Haynes said that the 23-year-old still "has no desire" to remain with the team. Believe it or not, but a trade could still happen.

On Friday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that "there is no doubt that the Warriors will continue to probe the marketplace in hopes of finding a Kuminga trade scenario that makes sense." Stein even said that Golden State is expected to explore a Kuminga-Andrew Wiggins swap (subscription required).

However, Stein did point out the obvious — there isn't a trade the Warriors can make over the next two weeks involving Kuminga that would help them rise in the standings. Truth be told, that would've still been the case, even if Butler hadn't gotten hurt.

The insider said Kuminga could still hang around past the deadline, with Golden State hoping he would build trade value for a potential offseason move.

Warriors are still exploring Jonathan Kuminga trade scenarios

Right now, Kuminga probably isn't focused as much on a potential trade, not after he left Thursday's loss to the Mavericks in the second quarter with a knee and ankle injury. Steve Kerr said that the forward would undergo an MRI on Friday, but the team later said that he may or may not have one, depending on how his ankle feels.

The news of how much time Kuminga could miss — if any — could completely dampen his hopes of the Warriors trading him.

Kuminga hasn't exactly been held in Golden State against his will, as he signed a two-year deal over the offseason, but he's made it clear that he wants to go to a team where he can blossom into the player he believes he can be.

The Kings are one of the teams that the Warriors discussed a Kuminga sign-and-trade with over the summer. Sacramento is reportedly still interested in the forward, although it's not willing to include the protected first-round pick it did during the offseason. Kuminga's value has dipped even lower during the season.

Perhaps he'll make the short move to California's capital, or maybe a cross-country move to Miami. It doesn't seem like he cares too much about where he goes, just that he goes.