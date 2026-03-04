Warriors may gift Kristaps Porzingis shock contract despite mysterious health issues

Given the mysterious (as Steve Kerr put it) nature of Kristaps Porzingis' current health concerns, re-signing the veteran center at any number could be risky for the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

Therefore the suggestion that Porzingis could still garner something north of $20 million annually is simply a shocking one to consider, yet might actually make some sense if the Warriors want to pull off a blockbuster trade and eventually have one more shot at another championship.

Warriors may give Kristaps Porzingis shock deal despite health issues

In looking at possible extensions for upcoming free agents in the offseason, Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron has floated the idea of both Porzingis and Draymond Green getting inflated, short-term deals in order for Golden State to eventually use them in a mid-season trade.

“They could look to give both him and (Draymond) Green inflated salaries on a one or two-year deal for a potential All-Star trade. Perhaps they could have both players’ salaries in the high $20 million range, making it easier for them to salary match for a max player like (Giannis) Antetokounmpo," Gozlan wrote.

Porzingis has appeared in just 18 games this season, including only one with the Warriors since last month's bombshell trade that saw young forward Jonathan Kuminga and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield head to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 30-year-old has missed the last five games due to illness, with his myriad of injury and health concerns making it difficult to consider Porzingis' real value being anything more than half of the $30.7 million he's making this season.

Paying him beyond $20 million would therefore be a major overpay, and so too with Green given his diminishing on-court impact -- though the Warriors may not get a choice as the veteran forward holds a $27.7 million player option.

Pulling off a mid-season superstar trade is easier said than done

The idea of giving Porzingis and Green inflated contracts to use in a trade is certainly a viable one, but actually pulling off a blockbuster deal is far easier said than done. Golden State have already been through this experience recently, having signed Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $48.5 million contract in October that everyone saw as nothing but an eventual trade chip.

Had the Warriors managed to turn the 23-year-old, Green and all their draft capital into Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline, they would have been vindicated for their patient stance with Kuminga in restricted free agency.

Instead, the Milwaukee Bucks proved unwilling to relinquish their 2x MVP, and Golden State wound up with an underwhelming return in Porzingis. Now, the same pathway is being floated yet again, when in reality all it could be doing is further wasting the end of Stephen Curry's prime.