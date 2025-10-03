Warriors may have already dodged a free agency trap Lakers have fallen into

The Golden State Warriors have confirmed their roster heading into this season following Jonathan Kuminga's free agency saga, including using the taxpayer mid-level exception on veteran center Al Horford.

The Warriors targeted Horford before the free agency period even began, but they could have easily focused their attention elsewhere after one of his former teammates suddenly emerged as an available option on the market.

The Warriors might have dodged a trap by avoiding Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart became a free agent a few weeks into July after executing a buyout with the Washington Wizards, with the former Defensive Player of the Year subsequently signing a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors could have therefore shifted from Horford to try and land Smart, but there was no indication of that being a legitimate option. That appears like a smart (pardon the pun) decision based on the obvious need for Horford as a veteran center, and also Smart's recent injury worries that saw him moved on by the Memphis Grizzlies and most recently the Wizards.

While the 31-year-old could be an important defensive piece for the Lakers, particularly after the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets, he's already dealing with further injury issues that could impact the start of his tenure in Los Angeles.

"With Marcus Smart, he's dealing with achilles tendinopathy. That's never great to hear. JJ (redick) did indicate that it's mild and they're being slow with the ramp up process, but he did not take part in the live portion of practice today," Lakers insider Jovan Buha said this week on his podcast.

Smart's acquisition appears a great one for the Lakers based on his reputation, but what they get in reality may not be exactly what they'd hoped for. He's played just 54 games over the past two years, having looked a shell of himself since leaving the Boston Celtics where he'd become such a beloved and integral member for nearly a decade.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves occupying the back court spots, Smart isn't necessarily guaranteed a starting role as opposed to Horford who the Warriors will rely heavily on as a starting big.

While an achilles issue is never good particularly after all the devastating long-term injuries we've seen around the league recently, Smart is still likely to be available for opening night. That could see the two former teammates going head-to-head, with Horford and the Warriors set to visit Los Angeles for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 21.