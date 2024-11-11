Warriors may have to follow Lakers trade mindset on center duo
A lack of genuine size has again become a concerning issue for the Golden State Warriors in recent games, with the franchise still not possessing a player above 6'9" outside of two-way contracted center Quinten Post.
Across their only two losses so far this season, the Warriors have given up huge numbers to opposing bigs. L.A. Clippers center Ivica Zubac had 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists in Golden State's home opener, while Evan Mobley went for 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 26 minutes on Friday in Cleveland.
The Warriors may need to follow the Lakers' trade mindset
Chet Holmgren was injured in the first five minutes of Sunday's massive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning both teams went small with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney not seen once the talented opposing center went down.
Is Jackson-Davis the long-term solution for Golden State as the starting center? Whether he is or he isn't, the Warriors might need to try and find an alternative who has more size and is at least a playable option.
The ironic aspect is that someone with a similar skillset to Post -- a seven-foot stretch big -- would be ideal, but the Warriors probably can't afford to wait to see if or when the 52nd overall pick becomes a viable rotation player.
The pacific rival Los Angeles Lakers are already on the look out for a big man themselves, hoping to get more support for star center Anthony Davis. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on Friday, the Lakers are showing interest in a pair of veteran big men.
"Brook Lopez is someone that I was told is on the Lakers list of potential center targets and acquisitions this past summer" Fischer said. "Jonas Valanciunas is another name I would keep an eye on for the future there."
Lopez and Valancuinas are two players Golden State could probably do with having interest in as well, with both providing a little more offensive punch than what they currently have with Jackson-Davis and Looney.
The 36-year-old Lopez has shot the ball poorly so far this season, making just 27.7% of his three-point attempts while shooting only 39.3% from the floor overall. The other significant issue is that he's making $23 million this season, meaning the Warriors would have to give up some of their depth to make it happen.
Valancuinas may be a far more realistic option given he makes just $9.9 million this season. The Lithuanian provided a showcase of what he can do against Golden State on their recent five-game road-trip, having gone for 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in just 21 minutes.
Perhaps the Warriors would be better waiting for a far more blockbuster trade that lands them a star, particularly given the Washington Wizards would want draft capital in exchange for Valancuinas. Either way, Golden State's lack of a seven-foot option is a concern that will be interesting to follow as the season progresses.