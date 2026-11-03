The Golden State Warriors just keep on rolling as they won their fifth straight game on Monday night with a 116-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns. They were able to overcome Draymond Green’s ejection and Stephen Curry worked his magic like usual to the tune of 34 points, but the unsung hero on the night was Charles Bassey.

The 26-year-old center had a career-best outing, scoring 19 points with eight rebounds. He really had to step up after Green got ejected in the third quarter, particularly given Golden State’s options at center were very limited without Kristaps Porzingis and the resting Al Horford.

Bassey was setting screens for Curry, and even on one occasion found himself wide open under the basket after a drive from the two-time MVP. The two are developing a really nice chemistry which was a huge factor in the close victory.

“He gets you going, and he gets you little free buckets here and there. Like you said, man, I got a couple of free buckets with the screen and roll with him tonight, and so, it’s just fun playing with him, man. It’s fun. I love it," Bassey said of playing with Curry.

Bassey also wasn’t afraid to trash talk the Suns a little, claiming they were displaying “fake toughness” which is the perfect way to categorize the sort of bully-ball, or faux bully-ball, that Dillon Brooks loves to specialize in.

Warriors are getting what they missed from Kevon Looney in Charles Bassey

The more Bassey gets an opportunity to play, the more and more he looks like a new and improved Kevon Looney. Last season it really felt like the Warriors missed Looney at times. The big man was an underrated part of the team’s championship during the 2021-22 season, and while there was some thought Golden State might try for a reunion in the offseason, he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

That may turn out in their favor because Bassey looks like a younger, more athletic version of Looney. He can move quicker and is far more athletic, but he serves the same role as Looney as a tough big man who can get boards and play solid defense.

The Warriors are going to need contributions from the younger half of their roster as the season progresses. If Bassey can build off what he’s done so far and turn in more performances like the one on Monday night, he could turn into a very valuable asset for Golden State.