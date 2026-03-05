The Golden State Warriors traded away Jonathan Kuminga at the trade deadline in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis of the Atlanta Hawks. Based on the early returns, it seems like the franchise may have basically given their former seventh overall pick away for nothing.

Nick Friedell, a Warriors beat writer for The Athletic, was asked whether the Warriors gave up Kuminga for nothing on 95.7 The Game and had the following to say:

"Unless Porzingis makes a big turnaround health wise, that that looks like exactly what it is."

Warriors might end up regretting the Jonathan Kuminga trade

It's a fair assessment because Porzingis has been out with a mystery illness every since his first game with the team, while Kuminga has looked really good in his early action with the Hawks. It is early and Kuminga's performance may be nothing but a mirage, but if things continue on as they are, it may end up looking like nothing but a bad deal for the Warriors.

On the one hand, Golden State were in a very tough spot. It's very clear that Kuminga wanted out and that he was never going to fully mesh with what head coach Steve Kerr wanted from him. The fact that everyone knew that limited his value and what the Warriors were able to get in return, leaving them with Porzingis who is a solid player when healthy, but staying on the court has always been a big issue in his career.

To make matters worse, Porzingis is going to be a free agent after this season. If he spends the bulk of the remainder of the season hurt, there is little reason to think the Warriors will want him back next year if his availability is such a big question.

The best-case scenario with Porzingis is that he comes into the fold, stays healthy, and the Warriors look good to end the year. Maybe they even sneak through the Play-In and show some fight in the first round of the playoffs.

The fact that both Porzingis and Stephen Curry have appeared in one game combined since the All-Star break is basically a nightmare scenario that only makes the trade worse than it already appeared to many at the time.

It's still early and things can change, but if Porzingis stays hurt and Kuminga goes on to do great things in Atlanta, Warriors fans will complain about that trade for decades to come.