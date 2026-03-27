Warriors may keep Kristaps Porzingis thanks to one unheralded figure

A team's medical staff may not be the first priority for free agents deciding on their future, but it certainly should be Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis considering his long history of injury and health concerns.

Fortunately for the Warriors, the presence of Rick Celebrini might just be a key reason they're able to re-sign Porzingis in free agency, with significant trust that's already been developed between the two in the less than two months since the veteran center was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks.

Rick Celebrini could play big role in Warriors keeping Kristaps Porzingis

Having now been able to play seven of the past nine games -- with the two he's missed being on one side of a back-to-back -- Porzingis was full of praise for Celebrini who's been the director of sports medicine and performance at Golden State since 2018.

"Rick is amazing. Rick is the GOAT. I'm very happy working with these guys and I'm sure they will keep me on the same path," Porzingis told the media on Thursday.

Asked Kristaps Porzingis how it’s been working with Rick Celebrini and the coaching staff and he said it plain and simple:



“Rick is amazing. Rick is the GOAT.”



Described him as “high-level”. Safe to say Porzingis feels great in Celebrini’s hands. pic.twitter.com/JSkiPJZYGm — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) March 26, 2026

While he's an unheralded figure of sorts given he's not a player or coach, Celebrini's notoriety has certainly lifted among fans in recent years thanks to the aging and often injury-prone nature of the Warrior team.

Porzingis' addition, in particular, was a sign of faith in Celebrini and his ability to keep the former All-Star on the court, having been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) last year and appearing in only 17 games with the Atlanta Hawks this season before last month's trade.

While the contract the Warriors are willing to offer Porzingis will ultimately be the biggest factor, his faith and trust in Celebrini could be a major factor in his decision, and perhaps even convince him to take less to remain in the Bay Area compared to what may be on offer elsewhere.

Kristaps Porzingis is starting to get healthy with the Warriors

Porzingis appeared in just one of a possible 11 games following the trade, including missing six-straight games due to another mystery illness. But since then Celebrini and the medical staff's management of the 30-year-old seems to be paying off, with Porzingis playing in eight of the past 11 and gradually ramping up his minutes.

Porzingis has scored 17 or more points in four of his last six games, including scoring 30 against the Washington Wizards last week. He's played 29 and 27 minutes over the past two games -- the most playing time he's seen in a Warrior jersey to date.