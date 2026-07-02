Warriors may lose another key target to Miami after Giannis letdown

The Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit resulted in a major letdown for the Golden State Warriors over recent weeks before the superstar forward was eventually traded to the Miami Heat last week.

The Warriors now face the prospect of losing another key target to the Heat, with the two teams reportedly the main suitors for free agent guard Anfernee Simons as the 27-year-old plots his next move.

Warriors competing with Heat for Anfernee Simons in free agency

Both Golden State and Miami have previously been linked to Simons in recent days and weeks, with NBA insider Jake Fischer reiterating their prominence as possible destinations during his Bleacher Report live stream on Wednesday.

"Anfernee Simons, to my understanding, has opportunity in Golden State as well as Miami, and I think there's another team in the mix as well," Fischer said.

The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton to a two-year, $11 million contract earlier on Wednesday, but could do with adding another more offensive-minded guard in Simons to complete a four-guard quartet of he, Melton, Brandin Podziemski and franchise superstar Stephen Curry.

The Heat, meanwhile, are prioritizing shooting after pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo, having made the first notable move of free agency on Tuesday by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. away from the Denver Nuggets.

Simons certainly fits the bill for both teams as a high-level sixth man or potential starter. The 27-year-old has twice averaged more than 21 points in a season, and is a career 38.1% shooter from 3-point range on 6.6 attempts per game.

Simons averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 24.9 minutes with the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls last season, shooting 44% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Anfernee Simons move could be dictated by LeBron James' decision

Where Simons heads could ultimately be dictated by LeBron James' decision as both the Warriors and Heat make their pitches to the 4x MVP. If Golden State can't land James in a blockbuster free agency signing, that should give them more financial flexibility which could be enough to lure Simons to the Bay.

The Heat's financial restraints makes it difficult for them to acquire Simons regardless of the James situation according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, though they Fischer states they remain an interested party for the 6'3" guard.

Landing both James and Simons would be an absolute dream outcome for the Warriors (or Heat for that matter), but that appears incredibly unrealistic unless the 41-year-old is willing to sign for the veteran minimum.